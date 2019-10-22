KC Mothers in Charge honor people, nonprofits working toward change at annual awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Members of the local nonprofit KC Mothers in Charge came together Tuesday for the 2nd Annual Unity Awards.

The event recognized, celebrated and honored people and groups who are working toward positive change in the community.

Rosilyn Temple, founder of the group, lost her son, Antonio "Pee-Wee" Thompson to homicide eight years ago. She said the event is all about bringing people together.

“It has been seven years since I have been going to homicide scenes, and it’s very important that we come together because as a whole, the people, we are the ones who can get the job done, because all the division is not going to work," Temple said.

Nominees for the 2019 Unity Awards included Officer Ann Murphy, Chandra Armstrong, Sgt. Johnita Harris, Dr. Ken Novak and Purity Kinyua. The nonprofits that were recognized included Sheffield Place and Taking it to the Streets.

Academy Sports + Outdoors was the only business that was spotlighted by the group.

Two-hundred and fifty people attended the event at UMB Financial Corporation. It was an opportunity, Temple said, to start a much-needed conversation.

“We have to learn how to deal with conflict, to disagree, agree and then walk away. So that’s what we are doing here. We are agreeing. Everybody might now agree on everything, but we are working together for one common goal, stop the violence in the community," Temple said.

Mayor Quinton Lucas also attended the event and gave special remarks.