Lee’s Summit School District’s Assistant Superintendent of Equity resigns

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit School District is going through another change.

Dawn Smith, the Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Student Services has resigned to take a job with the North Kansas City School District.

“Lee’s Summit’s Board of Education expresses its appreciation for Ms. Smith’s service to Lee’s Summit, and wishes her the best in her future endeavors,” the school board said in a statement.

The LS R-7 School District announced that Rexanne Hill will take over in the student services area and Christy Barger will work on equity. Smith was the only minority member on the district’s leadership team.

Her departure comes after a year that saw heated discussions about race and equity in the district.

At first the school board voted down a plan to hire equity consultants. Then, in June, they voted to spend $97,000 to hire consultants from St. Louis to do equity training.

Former Superintendent Dennis Carpenter resigned in July and the district is on the hook to buy out his contract to the tune of $750,000.