On mission to discover more on ancient Egyptian history, local doctor performs scan of a queen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One of the most studied time periods in human history is that of ancient Egypt, and the remains of a queen from that time period are in Kansas City.

Police helped escort the partial remains believed to be Queen Nefertari into Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City on the Plaza Tuesday morning so doctors could examine the arteries in her knees for possible atherosclerosis.

The remains that were examined are in town from the renowned Museo Egizio in Turin, Italy. Dr. Randall Thompson, who has previous experience working with mummies, lead the exam.

You can see Queen Nefertari's remains in person at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art from Nov. 15 to March 29. Tickets are $18.

Queen Nefertari was the beloved great royal wife of the Pharaoh Ramesses II.