Pictures catch Northland porch pirate in the act, police asking for help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for help identifying a man they say is responsible for a number of thefts in the Northland.

In the photos, you can see the man, white with blonde hair, getting out of a silver Dodge van. He’s then captured approaching the porch empty-handed and then leaving with a box.

The man is suspected of stealing packages from doorsteps in the Northland, according to the Clay County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page. The post was shared by the Smithville police.

The theft depicted in the photos happened in between Liberty and Kearney, the post states on Friday, Oct. 18.

Police ask anyone with information on the man or the van he drives to call 816-407-3728.