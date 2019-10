PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. near 92 Highway and 45 Highway.

The sheriff’s office says the crash was a two-vehicle crash involving the driver of a car and the driver of a truck.

The name of the deceased and vehicle information are not being released until family have been notified.

Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.