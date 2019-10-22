Prosecutors to give update Wednesday on missing Wisconsin brothers case

KINGSTON, Mo. — Caldwell County prosecutors are expected to give an update Wednesday in regards to Garland “Joey” Nelson, the man tied to two missing Wisconsin men.

Sgt. Donald Fuller with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department tells FOX4 there will be a news conference at the courthouse Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

The 25-year-old Missouri farmer pleaded not guilty earlier this month on a charge he took the truck belonging to Nick and Justin Diemel.

The brothers, from Shawano County, Wisconsin, were on a trip related to their cattle business when they disappeared in July after visiting Nelson.

They are now presumed dead.

Searchers found human remains on Nelson’s farm in Caldwell County, but officials have not identified those remains.

Nelson also faces charges in Kansas of endangering the food supply. Prosecutors there say Nelson didn’t have proper health papers in May when he took 35 calves from his family’s farm in Missouri to a farm in Fort Scott, Kansas.

