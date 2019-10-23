25-year-old Missouri farmer charged with murdering missing Wisconsin brothers

Watch live:



CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A 25-year-old Missouri farmer who is already behind bars now faces additional charges in connection with the disappearance of two Wisconsin brothers including murder.

Caldwell County prosecutors are expected to formally announce the charges just filed against Garland “Joey” Nelson Wednesday during a news conference at 10:30 a.m. FOX4 is there, you can watch live coverage at the top of this page

Nelson faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of abandonment of a corpse, two counts of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He’ll be formally arraigned on Thursday morning at 10.

Brothers Nick and Justin Diemel, from Shawano County, Wisconsin, were on a trip related to their cattle business when they disappeared in July after visiting Nelson.

Searchers found human remains on Nelson’s farm in Caldwell County.

Nelson was already facing charges in connection to their case. He faced tampering with a vehicle after authorities said he drove a truck the brothers rented from his farm to a commuter parking lot, where it was found abandoned.

He remains jailed in Caldwell County without bail.

This isn’t the first time he’s been in trouble with the law.

Nelson also faces charges in Kansas of endangering the food supply. Prosecutors there say Nelson didn’t have proper health papers in May when he took 35 calves from his family’s farm in Missouri to a farm in Fort Scott, Kansas.

Nelson was sentenced in 2016 to two years in federal prison for selling more than 600 head of cattle that didn’t belong to him. He pleaded guilty to cattle fraud that caused more than $262,000 in losses. He was released in March 2018.

Nelson also pleaded guilty in August 2015 to two misdemeanor counts of passing bad checks.