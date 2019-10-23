5 teens charged after 19-year-old found robbed, stabbed in Harrisonville

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Five people have been charged after police found a 19-year-old wounded with several knife-related injuries.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of West Wall Street on Oct. 17 on reports of a robbery and stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the male victim with a severe cut to the left side of his head, running through his ear lobe and down his neck. They also located a stab wound in his back near his spinal column.

Police also found out that several items belonging to the victim were stolen, and multiple suspects were involved in the crimes.

Nicholas Schaffert, 17, Aaron Collins, 18, Garrett Siegenthaler, 18, Devin Young, 17, and Vivianna Samek, 17, all of Harrisonville, have been charged in adult court with robbery, assault and armed criminal action. Each charge is a felony and has a $25,000.00 cash only bond.

All of the suspects have been taken into custody and are held in the Cass County jail.

Police did not provide information on the current status of the victim or which items were stolen. The victim was treated at a Kansas City hospital.