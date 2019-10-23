Watch Live: Prosecutors hold news conference after Missouri farmer charged with murdering Wisconsin brothers

Eastbound 152-Highway shut down at Amity due to horses on the roadway

Posted 8:47 am, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:35AM, October 23, 2019

Image courtesy of KCPD via Twitter

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — Eastbound 152 is closed at Amity Road Wednesday due to 8 to 10 horses on the roadway.

As of 8:24 a.m. MoDOT said they have a crew on their way to help clear the way.

The owner of the horses was also on the way to the scene to help corral them.

It is unclear how the horses got on the roadway or how long it will take for crews to reopen that portion of 152-Highway.

Kansas City Police tweeted the above photo from the scene and said they think they may have to think about teaching roping and wrangling in the Academy.

