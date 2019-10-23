Watch Live: Prosecutors hold news conference after Missouri farmer charged with murdering Wisconsin brothers

Grinders’ pumpkin spice dessert pizza

Posted 9:42 am, October 23, 2019, by

Grinders’ pumpkin spice dessert pizza

Ingredients:

2 pizza dough balls (10-ounce frozen dough balls or premade crusts)

1 15 oz. can of pumpkin puree

1 8 oz. cream cheese block, softened

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

1 8 oz. sweet condensed milk

1 16 oz. bag of miniature marshmallows

Cinnamon

Sugar

Directions:

If using frozen dough thaw first (overnight covered in refrigerator) and once thawed, knead on floured surface into 12-inch circle. Or place premade pizza crust on floured pizza pan or pizza stone.

Preheat oven by turning oven to its hottest setting (500°F) allowing to warm for one hour. If using a pizza stone place in oven while preheating.

Combine Pumpkin Puree, cream cheese, nutmeg, and Cinnamon & sugar mixture and cream until smooth.

Once dough is formed, sprinkle cinnamon and sugar onto dough.

Spread a layer of spiced pumpkin mix onto the dough, followed by marshmallows.

Reduce heat to 450°F and bake pizza for 10-12 minutes or cooked to your liking.

Remove pizza from oven, cool slightly and drizzle sweetened condensed milk.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.