Grinders’ pumpkin spice dessert pizza
Ingredients:
2 pizza dough balls (10-ounce frozen dough balls or premade crusts)
1 15 oz. can of pumpkin puree
1 8 oz. cream cheese block, softened
1 tsp. ground nutmeg
1 8 oz. sweet condensed milk
1 16 oz. bag of miniature marshmallows
Cinnamon
Sugar
Directions:
If using frozen dough thaw first (overnight covered in refrigerator) and once thawed, knead on floured surface into 12-inch circle. Or place premade pizza crust on floured pizza pan or pizza stone.
Preheat oven by turning oven to its hottest setting (500°F) allowing to warm for one hour. If using a pizza stone place in oven while preheating.
Combine Pumpkin Puree, cream cheese, nutmeg, and Cinnamon & sugar mixture and cream until smooth.
Once dough is formed, sprinkle cinnamon and sugar onto dough.
Spread a layer of spiced pumpkin mix onto the dough, followed by marshmallows.
Reduce heat to 450°F and bake pizza for 10-12 minutes or cooked to your liking.
Remove pizza from oven, cool slightly and drizzle sweetened condensed milk.
