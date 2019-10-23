Grinders’ pumpkin spice dessert pizza

Ingredients:

2 pizza dough balls (10-ounce frozen dough balls or premade crusts)

1 15 oz. can of pumpkin puree

1 8 oz. cream cheese block, softened

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

1 8 oz. sweet condensed milk

1 16 oz. bag of miniature marshmallows

Cinnamon

Sugar

Directions:

If using frozen dough thaw first (overnight covered in refrigerator) and once thawed, knead on floured surface into 12-inch circle. Or place premade pizza crust on floured pizza pan or pizza stone.

Preheat oven by turning oven to its hottest setting (500°F) allowing to warm for one hour. If using a pizza stone place in oven while preheating.

Combine Pumpkin Puree, cream cheese, nutmeg, and Cinnamon & sugar mixture and cream until smooth.

Once dough is formed, sprinkle cinnamon and sugar onto dough.

Spread a layer of spiced pumpkin mix onto the dough, followed by marshmallows.

Reduce heat to 450°F and bake pizza for 10-12 minutes or cooked to your liking.

Remove pizza from oven, cool slightly and drizzle sweetened condensed milk.

