Identities released in fatal Platte County crash on 92 Highway after car was struck from behind

Platte County, Mo. — Officials have released the ID’s of two men involved in a fatal crash on 92 Highway on Oct. 22 along with results from the initial crash investigation.

Jeffrey R. Swan, 59 from Agency, Missouri, was driving a 1985 Ford Mustang eastbound on 92 Highway at 2:42 p.m., according to a report from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. Randy P. Dudley, 42 from Savannah, Missouri, sat next to Swan in the passenger seat.

Swan was stopped at the intersection of 45 Highway waiting to turn left. While he was stopped, he was hit from behind by a 2015 Ford F-550.

When first responders arrived, they pronounced Dudley dead at the scene. Swan was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, Thomas O. Kennedy, 52 years old of Leavenworth, Kansas, declined medical treatment.

Investigators said alcohol was not a factor and everyone was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.