Kansas woman has warning after Luke Bryan ticket hassle ends without full refund

LOUISBURG, Kan. -- Not reading the fine print when buying something online - we've all done it.

One woman from Pittsburg, Kansas has a warning after she found herself in a pickle when the Luke Bryan concert in Louisburg was rescheduled.

Weather forced Luke Bryan to reschedule his farm tour earlier this month. Now, some of his fans are unhappy after learning about a non-refundable convenience fee from 3rd party ticket sellers.

"It just seems fishy, and I don't believe for a second Luke Bryan would say this was okay," Luke Bryan Fan Connie Wegert said.

Wegert bought four tickets in June thinking she would get to see Luke Bryan on stage. Due to soggy land, organizers rescheduled it to Oct. 30th, 2019. Unfortunately, she's out of town that day.

"We just couldn't go," Wegert said.

But that's not why she's upset.

It's because of an email she received from "BigTickets.com," stating she would be refunded all of her money. All, except about $37 dollars, which the company is keeping as a convenience fee.

"My email back, I just was furious," Wegert said. "I said there is no way Luke Bryan would agree to this. You need to talk to him."

Fans found out about the new concert date on a Monday and needed to respond by Wednesday to get the majority of their money back.

"I was fuming," Wegert said, "And to give you 48 hours notice, ask for a refund, or you're not getting a refund period."

Wegert warns others to be cautious when buying tickets from third party sites online.

"You live, and you learn," Wegert said. "That lesson cost me $37, I guess."

If you missed out on buying Luke Bryan tickets the first time around. Wegert said she has seen a lot of people trying to sell their tickets. She just encourages you to read the fine print first.