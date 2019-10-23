KCK men facing charges after allegedly trafficking 35 pounds of meth across state

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two KCK men are facing federal charges for allegedly trafficking a large amount of methamphetamine across the state.

Jovanny Medina, 22, and Aron Rodriguez-Posada, 45, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and one count of attempted possession with intent do distribute meth.

Media was also charged with three counts of distributing meth.

Rodriguez-Posada, who is a citizen of Mexico, was charged with illegally re-entering the United States after being deported and making false statements to the FBI.

According to court records, a truck carrying a load of vehicles was stopped by the Kansas Highway Patrol on Oct. 9 in Meade, Kan. Inside one of the cars, the trooper allegedly found 35 pounds of meth.

The car with the drugs inside was scheduled to be delivered to a Dollar General store in KCK. Troopers arrested the men when they allegedly tried to take possession of the car.

If convicted, each defendant faces over a decade behind bars.