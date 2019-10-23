Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes will take part in individual drills during practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs are just a few days away from hosting the Green Bay Packers at home Sunday and the big question of whether Patrick Mahomes will play remains.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that while they're treating Mahomes recovery day to day, he will take part in practice Wednesday.

Reid said Mahomes will throw and take part in individual drills.

"We'll just see how he does," Reid added. "We'll evaluate him every day that he's out there."

Reid and backup quarterback Matt Moore spoke with reporters on how they’ve been preparing. You can replay that news conference live in the video player below.

During that news conference, Reid added that Frank Clark would not practice Wednesday due to a neck injury. Darron Lee will also sit out of practice because he's sick. Kendall Fuller and Andrew Wiley are also still out.

The team is coming off of a 30-6 win over the Broncos Thursday in Denver.

Coach Reid says the Chiefs are taking the Mahomes recovery situation day to day, but Mahomes will throw and take part in individual drills during today’s practice. #ChiefsKingdom — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) October 23, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs made a few roster moves Tuesday, which included releasing wide receivers De’Anthony Thomas and defensive end Terrell McClain.

In addition to releasing these two, the team signed defensive tackle Mike Pennel and elevated quarterback Kyle Shurmur to the 53-man roster.

The Chiefs also added defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett to the practice squad.

Mahomes was at the team’s practice facility Monday, going through some extensive pool therapy and other rehabilitation exercises.

He dislocated the patella in the knee while sneaking for a first down in last week’s win in Denver. But what initially looked to be a rather serious injury is appearing less severe by the day, particularly after an X-ray taken at the stadium and an MRI taken Friday came back negative.

“That turned out as good as we could possibly imagine,” Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said as the team returned from a few days off. “He’s worked out here all weekend and is progressing nicely.”

Burkholder and coach Andy Reid declined to put a timetable on his return. The Chiefs play the Packers on Sunday night, then have three more games before their bye week.