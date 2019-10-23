Missouri trooper helps reunite escaped emotional support kangaroo with owner

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri state trooper got a surprise call this week about an escaped kangaroo.

Trooper Huntley H. Hoemann with the Missouri State Highway patrol said he thought the initial call about a kangaroo hopping down a rural road in Franklin County was a joke.

“I got a call from someone who saw a roo hopping down the road. I didn’t believe it at first,” he said.

There was an escape last night in Franklin Co, but not what you would expect. Troopers see many things during their career and this is one to remember. A kangaroo escaped from his home and Trooper H. Hoemann was able to find him and return him safely to his owner. 🦘❤️👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pUPU6R8cTt — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) October 22, 2019

When Trooper Hoemann arrived, he discovered that the call was no joke.

A car had pulled over and the people inside helped capture the kangaroo. The animal stayed in Hoemann’s patrol car, covered with a jacket, until they could reunite it with its owner.

According to Hoemann, the kangaroo is an emotional support animal and the owner said it had escaped from her outside gate and went on the run.

“It was just funny,” he said. “I never thought I would have to chase a kangaroo.”