Olathe man facing child sex charges after allegedly soliciting nude photos of victim on social media

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe man is facing child sex charges after allegedly soliciting nude photos of an underage girl on social media.

Jeremy Prue, 37, faces charges of aggravated indecent liberties, child sexual exploitation and criminal sodomy.

According to court documents, Prue met the victim while they were working at a restaurant in Spring Hill in the summer of 2018.

They began messaging after the victim moved to another state in August of 2018.

Prue first sent the victim photos of his genitals on Facebook messenger and then asked her for nude photos on Snapchat, according to court records.

The contact allegedly continued into 2019 when the victim moved back to Olathe. It was then that the two met in person and sexual contact occurred, according to court documents.

The victim told investigators that Prue knew she was in high school when they worked together and that she felt “blackmailed” by him because Prue allegedly told her that he would tell her parents about marijuana use if she didn’t do what he asked.

Prue allegedly admitted to detectives that he exchanged sexually explicit messages and had sexual contact with the child. He denied knowing her age and said that he made “mistakes” and that he will go to jail.

Prue is being held in the Johnson County jail on $100,000 bond.