Online company MDsave helping users find major savings on their medical bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A website promises to help save you hundreds, possibly thousands, on your medical bills.

MDsave is the name of the company. It’s been featured everywhere from FOX News to healthcare magazines. Consumer Reports even reviewed the site.

When you go to MDsave’s website, you’ll be asked if you’re trying to find a procedure or a provider. From there, just enter your city and state or your zip code.

After clicking search, you’re redirected to a list of locations where the procedure is available. Prices, including the national average, are also listed.

Add the procedure to your cart and fill out your personal information. You can even begin the appointment process online.

Keep in mind, you do need to prepay online for the procedure. MDsave accepts all major credit cards as well as HAS, FSA and HRA cards. Carecredit and Paypal are also payment options.

MDsave is for people who are not covered by Medicare, Medicaid or any other state or federal healthcare program.

MDsave gets an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and is also HIPPA-compliant. But just to make sure you’re getting the best price, you should always contact your doctor’s office or hospital where you’d normally be treated.