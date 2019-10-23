Witnesses testify in preliminary hearing for man accused of killing 2 Wyandotte deputies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The man accused of murdering two Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies in 2018 had a preliminary hearing in court Wednesday.

Antoine Fielder, 30, has been charged with two counts of capital murder for allegedly killing Deputies Patrick Rohrer and Theresa King on June 15, 2018. He was also charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

According to KCK police officers, Rohrer and King were transporting Fielder and another inmate from court back to jail. King and Rohrer were killed when a shackled Fielder allegedly took Rohrer's service weapon and fired at them.

On Wednesday, eyewitnesses and detectives recalled what happened the day Rohrer and King were killed.

A witness told the court Rohrer was pinned between a van and a fence when Fielder was allegedly shot him. Another witness who was inside the building said they then saw King get shot.

That witness also took pictures of the incident, which were submitted as evidence at the preliminary hearing.

The families of the deputies packed the courtroom Wednesday. Alongside them was Kent Ewonus, the father of Kelsey Ewonus, who was killed in 2015. Antonine Fielder was charged with her murder and was tried twice. Both trials ended in hung juries. The prosecutor dropped the charges.

In 2017, Fielder was also charged with Rosemarie Harmon's murder.

Kent Ewonus said he was pleased with the prosecution Wednesday and looks forward to seeing justice done.

"It does bring some closure, but nothing is going to make us feel better about what happened to our daughter," Kent Ewonus said.

"The thing I feel the worst about, and I say it all the time: We should never be here. Had everything been done properly, prosecution, juries, judge -- at least three other people would still be alive. That's what tears us up, to sit there and see two other families go through this."

On Wednesday, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree also warned against witness intimidation.

Fielder was bound over on his charges. His arraignment is set for Dec. 2. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.