13-year-old killed in crash on 71 Highway near Bannister Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police confirm the victim of a deadly crash on 71 Highway Wednesday night was just 13 years old.
While police did not release his identity, they did say he was from Belton.
The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Bannister Road.
According to KCPD Sgt. Bill Mahoney the driver of a Ford Ranger pickup was heading north when they lost control of the vehicle.
The truck left the road, crossed the grassy median and went over a steel guard rail and into the southbound lanes.
When the truck entered the southbound lanes, it struck a Dodge Ram pickup that the 13-year-old boy was a passenger in. The young boy died at the scene.
Police said the driver of the Dodge Ram was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Officials added the driver of the Ford, a 30-year-old man from Grandview, and a passenger in his truck were also taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.