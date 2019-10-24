4 elementary school sisters hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Overland Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Doctors are treating four elementary school girls and a driver after they all were hit by vehicles Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on Oct. 24 at 87th Street at Grant Street. Overland Park police say two drivers westbound on 87th Street struck another vehicle turning left onto Grant Street.

The impact of the crash pushed one vehicle up onto the street corner where the four children, all of them sisters, were waiting to cross the road.

Initial police reports mentioned two vehicles, three children and an adult. This information has been updated.

Police say one child first was listed as having critical injuries. Rescue crews also rushed the three other children and the driver of the car trying to turn left to hospitals. All are now listed in stable condition.

"We want the public to be aware, you have to obey traffic signs and laws," John Lacy of the Overland Park police department said. "At the same time, inattentive driving is part of the reason why we are seeing these accidents."

Police are investigating whether at least one driver ran the red light. An investigating officer says a traffic camera at the intersection does not confirm the violation.

The children were walking with a parent to Pawnee Elementary School at 91st and Grant streets.

In a prepared statement, David Smith of the Shawnee Mission School District says: "We are providing additional support for the students in the form of counselors. This accident appears not to be connected to crossing guards, or any action by the students, but rather, three vehicles that got into an accident, and struck the students."

Police say this is a busy intersection and it is staffed by a crossing guard. That guard was on the other side of the street at the time of the crash, police say, preparing to bring the children and parent across safely.

This is the third time a student has been injured in a car crash in Johnson County in 2019.