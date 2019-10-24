Ask the Experts: How to treat bunions with KC Foot Care

Posted 4:20 pm, October 24, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this episode of Ask the Experts, FOX 4 is talking with Dr. Thomas F. Bembynista of KC Foot Care about bunions. He describes the underlying causes, and how to treat those painful bumps on your toes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.