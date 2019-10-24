KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this episode of Ask the Experts, FOX 4 is talking with Dr. Thomas F. Bembynista of KC Foot Care about bunions. He describes the underlying causes, and how to treat those painful bumps on your toes.
Ask the Experts: How to treat bunions with KC Foot Care
-
Ask the Experts: Learn how dental implants work with Jackson Family Dental
-
Ask the Experts: Learn about solar panels with RisingSun Solar
-
Ask the Experts: Navigating Medicare with Insurance Pros
-
Ask the Experts: Taking care of your feet and attacking nail fungus with KC Foot Care
-
Ask the Experts: Know when it’s time to replace your roof
-
-
Ask the Experts: Treating peripheral neuropathy with Prairie Star Functional Health Center
-
Ask the Experts: Caring for heel pain & plantar faciitis with Dr. Thomas F. Bembynista
-
Ask the Experts: Learn about the fundamentals of estate planning
-
Ask the Experts: Know when it’s time to replace your roof
-
Ask the Experts: CoolSculpting with aNu Aesthetics & Optimal Wellness
-
-
Ask the Experts: Learn about knee replacements
-
Ask the Experts: Learn more about criminal defense attorneys with The Watt Law Firm
-
Ask the Experts: Selecting a senior living community with Colonial Village & Westchester Village