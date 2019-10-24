‘Big Game Bound’ Week 8: What Sunday night without Mahomes could look like

It’s Week 8 of “Big Game Bound,” and this Sunday night, there’s a chance we won’t see one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Patrick Mahomes sustained a knee injury last week, but coaches haven’t officially listed him as out of the game Sunday.

We talk with Chiefs’ insiders about what changes Kansas City’s dynamic offense could make as they prepare to host one of the hottest teams in football: the Green Bay Packers.

Also this week, a major test for one the league’s unbeatens: the surprise of the fall, the San Francisco 49ers welcome the Carolina Panthers to the Bay Area. Are the 49ers for real? We’ll have a preview of their big matchup.