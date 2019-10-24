Hundreds of local students learn about the wonders of flight at annual Fly Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Hundreds of metro students had their heads in the clouds Thursday.

About 700 students from the Hickman Mills School District spent the day discovering flight at the Lee's Summit Airport. It was just one way a metro organization is working to get kids interested in flying.

"It's an awesome day for these children," said Austin Plain with Take Flight KC. "They get to come in, meet pilots, sit in aircraft."

Fly Day is an annual even organized through Take Flight KC and Plain, a board member.

The highlight is an aerial show by the Kansas City Flight Formation team, which you might have seen flying over Chiefs and Royals games.

"So the kids get to see aircraft," Plain said. "They're actually up there doing their thing in really cool third and fourth formation."

This is the eighth year for the Fly Day event. Plain said it gets more popular every year.

"We started out with 90 students; three classes came," he said. "And just every year it's grown."

Plain said he hopes it's helping the interest in aviation grow, too.

"I've actually had children over the years who've tugged on my shirt and said, 'I want to fly an airplane. I want to be a pilot,'" he said. "That warms my heart."