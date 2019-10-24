Kansas City man convicted in girlfriend’s murder

LIBERTY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend.

Marcus Simms, 36, was convicted of first degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering in the death of his girlfriend, Michele Boldridge.

Simms was arrested on the morning of April 30, 2014 after witnesses reported that he was running naked and covered in blood near an apartment complex off N. Hickory in Kansas City.

When police searched his apartment, they found the body of Michele Boldridge. Simms was taken into custody after stealing a minivan and crashing it in Parkville.

Investigators later determined that the victim died from a dislocated spine, had been stabbed several times and was missing a body part.

The body part was found inside of a car parked in the area. Investigators also found DNA evidence linking Simms to the crime.

Simms faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for the murder conviction and the jury recommended an additional 107 years for his other convictions.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5 in Clay County court.

