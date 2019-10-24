FOX4 Forecast: Grab a jacket!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Be sure to grab a jacket today, it is going to be chilly! With clouds dominating along with northerly winds, highs won't make it out of the 40s this afternoon. There are slim chances for rain today, mostly on the south side of the viewing area. We will start tow warm a bit more heading into the weekend. We're tracking more ups & downs ahead in the updated Long Ranger!

Joe's latest podcast is with a familiar face here in KC...former TV weatherman Joel Nichols. He's worked at a couple of TV stations here in the Metro and has had a great career over the years. In part 1 we talk about what got him into the world of TV and some of the different tracks he's taken over the years

