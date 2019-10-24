Live: Chiefs coordinators give update on Patrick Mahomes and team’s preps for Sunday

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday Chiefs coach Andy Reid was unwilling to rule out quarterback Patrick Mahomes from their upcoming game against Green Bay, even though it’s been less than a week since the reigning league MVP dislocated his kneecap in a victory in Denver.

Regardless of whether Mahomes plays Sunday night, that's good news for the Chiefs.

Regardless of whether Mahomes plays Sunday night, that’s good news for the Chiefs.

The initial thought was that Mahomes could miss up to six weeks, but X-rays and an MRI exam returned the best possible result. So while the Chiefs are moving ahead as if Matt Moore will be under center against the Packers, the starting job may not be his as long as expected.

“I mean, he attacks everything. That’s how he goes about it,” Reid said of his young franchise quarterback. “I think it was important that he hear from the doctors and the trainers that he could proceed and things would be OK as he goes forward, so he’s full-steam ahead.”

While most of the Chiefs were given a couple days off after their victory Thursday night, Mahomes was back at the facility over the weekend getting treatment on his knee. That has continued right into their first practice for the Packers on Wednesday, when Mahomes was expected to do some throwing.

Reid said that Moore, the former quarterback in Carolina and Miami, would take the majority of reps as the starter. But he indicated that Mahomes could get a few of them, and that’s a positive sign that one of the league’s prolific passers could be back in the next couple of weeks.

The Chiefs promoted rookie Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad to serve as a potential backup.