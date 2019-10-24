× Man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Teandre L. Wilson was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison without parole for illegal possession of a firearm that he used in the armed robbery of a Pizza Hut restaurant.

Wilson admitted that he robbed the Pizza Hut at 9515 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO. He entered the Pizza Hut on August 12, 2018 about 4:30 pm just as the crew was preparing for the dinner service. He walked up to the register, chatted with the cashier, then he pulled up his shirt and showed the cashier that he had a gun in the waistband of his pants.

“Give me your money,” Wilson told the cashier, “or “I’ll pop ya.”

The cashier took all the money from the register and handed it to Wilson and he ran from the restaurant.

On August 24, 2018, Kansas City police officers were investigating a report of gunshots near 6th Street and Benton Boulevard. The caller explained to officers he heard the shots while inside his house. He looked outside and saw a man, later identified as Wilson, hiding behind car. Wilson was found in the parking lot of a 7-11 store. Officers arrested Wilson and seized a loaded Springfield Armory .45-caliber gun from his waistband.