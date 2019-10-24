Missouri artist put Smackdown superstar Bray Wyatt’s fiendish vision to paper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As Smackdown invades Kansas City on Friday, it comes with some rather "fiendish" behavior.

The revamped Bray Wyatt character is one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling right now, and it's made possible, in part, due to the work of one Missouri artist.

Bray Wyatt is one of the most enigmatic characters in the WWE. On one hand, he's the mild-mannered host of the "Firefly Fun House" kids show. On another, he's the twisted "Fiend" who terrorizes superstars on the roster.

It's a vision that's come to life partially through Kyle Scarborough from Washington, Missouri.

"He had an idea for a character he was still in the works of, I guess, pitching to WWE Creative, and he outlined his ideas and his concepts," Scarborough said. "From there I made a piece of concept art. It's pretty much as simple as that."

Scarborough said Wyatt initially came to him looking to get some tattoo work done, then pitched an idea to overhaul his character when his old gimmick got stale.

"All of this has been his idea, from the character to the fun house, the puppets, the fiend, the mask," Scarborough said. "What we're seeing now, Bray is nothing short of a creative genius."

It was a vision Wyatt tried explaining to other artists, but no one else was really able to make it come to life the way Scarborough did.

"You can find a great artist of any kind, but you have to gel. You have to under stand each other, and I was just the lucky one," he said. "That's all there is to it."

That artwork was then sent to a studio in Pittsburgh, which made the mask that's on TV each week.

Scarborough's also responsible for designing Wyatt's creepy lantern that debuted at the Summerslam pay-per-view, modeled after his former character.

"And so when that head came floating through the curtain, many people gasped and were stunned. Their reactions were all very extreme and a lot of fun," Scarborough said. "I was doing it, too. I was on my couch totally geeking out over it."

It's been a project of love for Scarborough. He said Wyatt reminds him of another favorite superstar growing up.

"Myself pushing 40, I remember growing up a guy like Jake the Snake Roberts," he said. "To me, Bray is our Jake the Snake Roberts. He's extremely cerebral in everything he does."

And Scarborough said he hopes to connect with Wyatt for some future ink, but he's proud of all he's done so far.

"I get to tell my three kids, 'Follow your dreams,'" he said. "We hear those things, but I get to live it. And that's what I'm most excited about."

Scarborough said he's done some more work with Wyatt and the "Fiend" character that viewers haven't seen yet. He can't elaborate on what that is but said just keep watching to see what's coming.