× Park Hill School District approves plan to shift start times next fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a unanimous vote on Thursday night, the Park Hill School Board approved a plan to shift school start times, beginning next fall.

District leaders worked with an advisory committee and ultimately considered 32 different options.

Like many school districts across the nation, the growing Northland district crafted the plan as a solution to a bus driver shortage.

With the new school day schedule for the 2020-21 year, most of the middle schools in the district will begin at 7:15 am (Walden Middle will start at 8:10).

Also, the majority of the district’s elementary schools will start a few minutes after 9 am.

Over the course of the last few months, district leaders welcomed feedback from parents.

Tara Gase, a parent critical of the changes, acknowledged school leaders worked diligently to find a compromise plan that worked best for families in the district. Even so, with three young children, and one in elementary school, Gase says the changes could be a hardship for working parents.

“It just makes a difference with parents who work,” Gase said. “Getting to work by nine is one thing, but not being able to get to work until almost ten is a completely different thing.”

Here is the complete list of 2020-21 schedules for schools in the Park Hill District:

Park Hill High School 07:50 AM – 02:58 PM

Park Hill South 07:50 AM – 02:58 PM

Congress Middle School 07:15 AM – 02:10 PM

Lakeview Middle School 07:15 AM – 02:10 PM

Plaza Middle School 07:15 AM – 02:10 PM

Walden Middle School 08:10 AM – 03:05 PM

Chinn Elementary 09:03 AM – 03:53 PM

English Landing Elementary 09:03 AM – 03:53 PM

Graden Elementary 09:10 AM – 04:00 PM

Hawthorn Elementary 09:03 AM – 03:53 PM

Hopewell Elementary 09:10 AM – 04:00 PM

Line Creek Elementary 08:15 AM – 03:05 PM

Prairie Point Elementary 08:15 AM – 03:05 PM

Renner Elementary 08:15 AM – 03:05 PM

Southeast Elementary 09:10 AM – 04:00 PM

Tiffany Ridge Elementary 09:10 AM – 04:00 PM

Union Chapel Elementary 09:10 AM – 04:00 PM