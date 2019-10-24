Raytown man dies from injuries in overnight shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown man has died from his injuries after an overnight shooting.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Crescent Ave.

According to police, two men were found inside of a home suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

28-year-old Phillip James died from his injuries, police announced Thursday. The identity of the other victim has not been released.

Police have also not released details of what led up to the shooting or any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).