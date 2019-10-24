× SLU student found with multiple gunshot wounds off campus in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Saint Louis University student is in the hospital on Thursday, Oct. 24 after being shot several times off campus.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Lindell near a CVS just after 10:00 a.m., according to a report from FOX2. When they got there, they found a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives have been called to assist in this investigation, according to the report.

A letter from Fred P. Pestello, president of SLU states the student was taken to the hospital to be treated. Her condition at this time is unknown.

Here’s the full letter Pestello.

I write to share the very tragic news that a student ­was found with gunshot wounds off-campus in a driveway in the 3900 block of Lindell Boulevard near the CVS, west of our campus. The student is being treated at a local hospital. Further details are not available at this time. We cannot release the student’s name because we are currently attempting to reach the student’s family. Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are on the scene. We currently do not have information to indicate that there is any ongoing threat. We will provide more information when we are able. Please keep the student and the student’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Sincerely, Fred P. Pestello, Ph.D. President