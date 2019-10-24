Thursday’s Child: Spunky local 6-year-old hopes to be added to a fun family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Six-year-old Tyson is ready to jump into his future parents arms.

During a day of fun on the farm at Carolyn's Country Cousin's Pumpkin Patch in Liberty, Tyson decided he was going to get a big pumpkin for his trip as he walked through a field.

The first-grader loves superheroes, playing outside and math. He's hoping he can be the addition one family has been dreaming of.

He's been in foster care for two years and is counting the days until his future parents find him and take him home.

Tyson is an active kid who likes to run and play. He would like parents who will do things outside with him, and a dad who would challenge him to a push-up competition. One of his favorite things is to jump on the trampoline and do flips.

He likes to try new things. Tyson is a brave boy who experiences life head on. His care providers said it would be great for him to have a strong male role model as he grows into a young man.

Tyson can be very outgoing, but some might describe him as shy. He loves to laugh, but he's also a thoughtful child. He enjoys thinking out his math equations and said he enjoys doing subtraction problems.

He said if a family wants to adopt him, it would mean a lot to him, and it would be a fun experience. He said if he were adopted he would feel happy.

Tyson has one sibling, but they wouldn't be adopted with him. He would still like more brothers and sisters. He said if he didn't have any siblings he wouldn't have anyone to play with.

When he grows up Tyson said he wants to be a police officer, and it's his goal to have 100 birthdays. He's hoping someone out there will want to spend all those birthdays with him.

Maybe you're the family who's ready to pick Tyson as your son.

Thank you for supporting Thursday's Child because all children deserve a family.

Want to adopt Tyson?

If you're interested in learning more about how to adopt these kids, or would like to contribute to their "One Small Wish," please get in touch with Megan Fisher, the Adoption Coordinator for Jackson County at 816-889-2144.

"One Small Wish"

Each month we grant "One Small Wish" to say thank you to the kids for opening up their hearts to us. For October, Sky Zone gave Tyson two passes for him and a friend to jump to their heart's content.

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Missouri?

Cornerstones of Care specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or visit their website.

Crittenton Children's Center (Saint Luke's) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up). If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Virginia Fatseas at (816) 986-5209

Missouri Alliance offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety). If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Karie Scott-Roark email: KRoark@MA-CF.org.

Great Circle Behavioral Health for Children & Families does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents. If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Jaqueline Brown at (816) 255-1503 or Jacqueline.Brown@greatcircle.org



Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Kansas?

KVC Kansas can connect you with resources to become an adoptive or foster parent in Kansas. To become an adoptive parent you can find more information by calling (888) 655-5500. To become a foster parent you can sign up for a class or learn more through their website.



Want to see more children who are looking for a family?

Want to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for foster children in the metro?

According to CASA's website, a court appointed special advocate make a life-changing different for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Each volunteer is appointed by a judge to advocate for a child's best interest in court.

Their volunteers help judges develop a fuller picture of each child's life. Their advocacy enables judges to make the most well-informed decision for each child.

Missouri

Jackson County CASA

Clay County CASA: To volunteer with Clay County CASA, contact the Program Director, Ashley Zugelter, at 816-736-8400 or email ashley.zugelter@courts.mo.gov.

CASA of Lafayette & Saline Counties: To volunteer with 15th Judicial Circuit CASA, contact the Executive Director, Robin McGinnity Connelly, at 660-259-2590 or email casarobin@yahoo.com. You can also visit their Facebook page.

Kansas

CASA of Wyandotte & Johnson Counties

CASA of Atchison & Leavenworth Counties: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Kelly Meyer, at (913) 651-6440 or email her at Lv1casa@sbcglobal.net.

Douglas County CASA: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Diana Frederick, at (785) 832-5172 or email her at dfrederick@douglas-county.com.

Want to reach out to Sherae?

For business inquiries or questions that are unable to be answered through this article, you can reach out to Sherae Honeycutt, the host of Thursday's Child, by email at sherae.honeycutt@fox4kc.com.