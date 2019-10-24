2-vehicle wreck hits 3 children, 1 adult as they were walking to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Overland Park police say a child is fighting for their life and two others were injured along with an adult Thursday morning while walking to school.

Officials on the scene said the three little girls were crossing 87th Street near Grant around 8 a.m. with the school crossing guard when a vehicle hit them and an adult woman.

The children were on their way to Pawneee Elementary at 91st and Grant.

First responders took the three girls to Children's Mercy Hospital. They took to the woman to a local hospital.

Police said a driver was heading east on 87th Street waiting to make a left turn onto Grant as the light was changed from yellow to red. When the light turned to red, the driver made the turn in an effort to clear the intersection. As they did, another driver heading the other way on 87th Street ran a red light and struck them.

The impact pushed both vehicles into the corner of the sidewalk where the children and adult were waiting to cross.

Police confirmed they did ticket the driver who ran the red light.