× 2 KCK men sentenced for kidnapping, terrorizing 3 women in ‘crime spree’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Kansas, men were sentenced in federal court on Oct. 25 for an “hours-long crime spree” involving kidnapping, robbing and terrorizing three women.

Anthony B. Williams, 37, and Jamerl M. Wortham, 34, were sentenced in separate appearances, according to a release from US Attorney Timothy Garrison. Williams was sentanced to four consecutive terms of life in federal prison without parole. Wortham was sentenced to 60 years without parole.

Though they were convicted of the same crimes, Williams was sentenced as armed career criminal and “three strikes” violent felon based on previous crimes.

Early in the morning on April 9, 2016, Wortham and Williams, along with another man who is not identified in court records stole a Jaguar in KCK, according to court documents. They drove to Kansas City, Missouri, looking for people to rob at ATMs.

While in Westport, the men found a woman, named M.M. in court documents, who was waiting for an Uber, according to court documents. One man jumped out and pulled the woman into the car.

After driving to the River Market, they waited near an ATM until two women, T.J. and Y.C., pulled up in a red Camry and got out to get money, according to court documents. One of the men got out, pointed a loaded sawed-off shotgun at the women and forced them to give them money from their accounts. The men then kidnapped the two women.

Using the victims’ Camry and the stolen Jaguar, the group went to another ATM, where the victims were told to withdraw as much money as they could. They were also forced to smoke PCP, according to court documents.

“During the entirety of this time, the victims were consistently threatened with death and bodily harm while the defendants pointed the sawed-off shotgun in the victims’ direction,” the release from Garrison states.

Court documents say the men were driving back to KCK around 5 a.m. with the intent on sexually assaulting the women when police recognized the stolen Jaguar. This led to a high-speed pursuit, ending when Wortham, the driver, crashed and was arrested. Police found the shotgun in the car. The passenger, T.J., was not injured.

Williams, who was in the Camry with the other women, dropped the unnamed man off around 8 a.m. With just Williams in the car, the other two women were able to escape and call for help.

Williams pursued one of the victims, but since she owned the car, she used the panic button on her remote key fob to bring attention to the situation. This caused Williams to stop chasing her. He was later caught.

Williams and Wortham were sentenced their convictions of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, three counts of kidnapping, carjacking, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, distribution of PCP, three counts of possession of a short-barreled shotgun in furtherance of a crime of violence, being felons in possession of a firearm, possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.