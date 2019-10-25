Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes out Sunday against Packers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed Friday that Patrick Mahomes will not play Sunday as the team takes on the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead.

It’s been just one week since the reigning league MVP dislocated his kneecap in a victory in Denver.

The initial thought was that Mahomes could miss up to six weeks, but X-rays and an MRI exam returned the best possible result. Mahomes returned to practice this week.

“I mean, he attacks everything. That’s how he goes about it,” Reid said earlier this week of his young franchise quarterback. “I think it was important that he hear from the doctors and the trainers that he could proceed and things would be OK as he goes forward, so he’s full-steam ahead.”

While most of the Chiefs were given a couple days off after their victory Thursday night, Mahomes was back at the facility over the weekend getting treatment on his knee. That has continued right into their first practice for the Packers on Wednesday, when Mahomes did some throwing.

The Chiefs are moving ahead with Matt Moore under center Sunday.

Reid said that Moore, the former quarterback in Carolina and Miami, has been taking the majority of reps as the starter in practice.

The Chiefs promoted rookie Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad to serve as a potential backup.

Eric Fisher, Chris Jones, Kendall Fuller, Frank Clark and Andrew Wiley are all out too Sunday. Darron Lee will be back after battling the flu this past week.