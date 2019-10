KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will be without the services of MVP Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night, but that’s not the only injury they’re dealing with. In the Chiefs third primetime matchup of the season, they’ll be without Mahomes, Frank Clark, Chris Jones, Kendall Fuller, Andrew Wylie and Eric Fisher.

FOX4’s Rob Collins and Harold Kuntz talk about this week’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers, and the adjustments the team will need to make with a number of playmakers on the sideline.