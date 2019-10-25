Kansas cop who killed Wichita man on swatting call sues over wages

WICHITA, Kan. — A Kansas police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man while responding to a bogus emergency call is suing over wages.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Justin Rapp alleges in the lawsuit filed Thursday that he wasn’t allowed to resume his usual jobs “in a reasonable amount of time” after shooting 28-year-old Andrew Finch in December 2017. He says that caused him to lose out on $31,000 from his regular police duties in Wichita and a city-approved off-duty security job.

Rapp wasn’t charged. He said he feared Finch was reaching for a firearm when he fired, not knowing that a hoaxer had reported a fake homicide and hostage situation at Finch’s home. A lawsuit filed by Finch’s family is pending.

The city’s attorney declined to comment on Rapp’s allegations.

