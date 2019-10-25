Kansas pharmacist sentenced to 12 ½ years in opioid conspiracy

Posted 11:53 am, October 25, 2019, by
Ebube Otuonye picture

Picture of Ebube Otuonye picture from Butler County Sheriff's Department.

WICHITA, Kan. — A Wichita pharmacist has been sentenced to 12 ½ years in federal prison for filling thousands of prescriptions for opioids to patients of a doctor who is serving a life sentence in the scheme.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 47-year-old Ebube Otuonye, of Bel Aire, was sentenced Wednesday for unlawfully dispensing opioids and health care fraud.

Otuonye filled prescriptions at his now shuttered Neighborhood Pharmacy in Wichita for patients of Dr. Steven Henson, according to court documents.

The physician was sentenced to life in prison in March for unlawful distribution of prescription drugs after one of his patients died from an overdose.

Prosecutors say Otuonye ignored warning signs, which included customers paying cash instead of using insurance and patients from the same family filling identical prescriptions. Otuonye denied that there was a conspiracy in court filings.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.