Nelly to donate portion of ticket proceeds from sold out show to KC Public Schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri rapper Nelly said that a portion of the proceeds of every ticket for his sold out show at Power and Light District Friday night will benefit the Kansas City Public Schools Education Foundation.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. You must be 21 to attend.

Tickets ranged from $20-$100.