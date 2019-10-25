New drone pictures show abandoned Ohio amusement park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ohio -- Most people who grew up in Northeast Ohio have special memories of Geauga Lake.

The theme park closed in 2007. Its water park, Wildwater Kingdom, continued to operate until 2016.

The park first opened in 1887.

In the years since it has been closed, life around the property has continued to grow.

Jeff Holbury of Drone Ohio shared new photos with WJW.

In the pictures, you can see trees that have grown up through the walkway and parking lot.

Plants have taken over the fountain.

You can see the bear carved into the Grizzly Run Ride now being overgrown with vines.

Aurora Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin said in May that Pulte Group submitted plans to the city to develop acreage on the Aurora side of the property that included houses, condos, commercial development and public parkland.