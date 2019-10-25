SmackDown comes to Kansas City for first time since making move to FOX Fridays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Smackdown came to Kansas City's Sprint Center for the first time since making the move to Fridays and FOX.

Because of the World Series, also airing on FOX, Friday's broadcast moved to FS1. But that didn't affect fan's enthusiasm for Friday's show in Kansas City.

Eleven-year-old Izzy Moran said she was most looking forward to "Rick Flair and Hulk Hogan all the way."

When asked why, she responded, "because they are legends they are awesome."

"I've been wanting to see them in person for a long time, so I'm kind of excited about tonight," Michael Handy said.

Fans said they are excited about the move to FOX, perhaps making wrestling mainstream again, and about the rise of women in the WWE.

"When I was growing up there wasn't really women wrestling. Now they've made a big splash and sometimes it's more exciting to watch the women then the men even," Phillip Grisafe said.

"I think it's awesome that they have these role models that they can look up to that are inspiring and good people that do so many good things," Ashley Moran said.

You can watch SmackDown on FOX4 Friday nights at 7.