Garry’s Forecast: Enjoy this weekend, much colder soon

Posted 9:00 am, October 26, 2019, by , , and , Updated at 09:05AM, October 26, 2019
Data pix.

A pretty decent weekend is expected as we're headed for the upper 50s. The changes arrive next week with much colder air and a couple of chances for snowflakes to fly. While the snow chances will be something to watch as they evolve, the colder air is a certainty. Temperatures will struggle to get to 40 a couple of times next week.

The Forecast

Long Ranger

Joe's latest podcast is with a familiar face here in KC...former TV weatherman Joel Nichols. He's worked at a couple of TV stations here in the Metro and has had a great career over the years. In part 1 we talk about what got him into the world of TV and some of the different tracks he's taken over the years

