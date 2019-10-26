Man shot in his vehicle at Lawrence McDonald’s

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Police are searching for a suspect after a 50-year-old man was shot in his car Saturday night at a McDonald’s restaurant located at 1309 W. 6th Street in Lawrence.

The victim was taken to a hospital with significant injuries. Police have described the suspect in this shooting as a black male wearing a red hoodie, red sweat pants, with a black bag or backpack.

Police say the shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. If you have any information about the shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477) or the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.