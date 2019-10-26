Metro company sells scrubs that help medical professionals show some personality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Charlie Hustle is known for putting the "KC" into T-shirts. Now it's teaming up with another metro company to show doctors, nurses and other medical professionals a little love.

"We do fun, printed scrub tops," Natalie Busch with TiScrubs said.

Busch is the owner and creator of TiScrubs in North Kansas City. Her husband is a dentist, and they co-founded Team Smile. The organization works with the Chiefs to provide free dental care to kids. A decade of organizing the dental events at Arrowhead sparked another idea: A desire to make even more people smile.

"The players would come out with these awesome uniforms on and be signing stuff for the kids. The doctors were just wearing cotton, scratchy scrubs and we thought it would be fun to make scrubs that kinda felt like a sports uniform," she said.

The idea turned into a scrub company shipping to clients in all 50 states.

"We saw a need for scrubs that kinda felt as good as what people are used to wearing, like Lululemon, and Nike," Busch said.

As popularity grew, TiScrubs expanded. Busch says there are now dozens of options available on its website, including options you won't find anywhere else.

"We have some local artists doing really cool stuff for us. We're doing a Kansas City skyline scrub top that a local graffiti artist did," she said. "(We) just got our MLS license for soccer, so we will be able to do Sporting and some of those other things."

TiScrubs also handles custom orders. You can have a picture of your cat, dog, or even a coworker printed on a scrub top.