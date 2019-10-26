Overland Park police search for dog in biting incident

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are searching for a dog that bit a woman Friday night.

In a news release Saturday morning, police said the victim was bitten at around 105th & Long in Overland Park. The dog is medium sized, possibly a lab mix with medium length fur. There were no other distinguishing marks on the animal.

Police say they believe the dog was a stray or may live in the neighborhood. It’s not known how the dog bite victim is doing, or any health risks associated with the dog.

Police ask anyone who can help find the dog to call them at (913) 895-6300.