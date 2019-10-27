1 person has life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash near Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person has life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Douglas County.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of N. 1400 Rd. and E. 1900 Rd. between Lawrence and Eudora.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said two people were treated for injuries on the scene and released.

A third person was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.