Victim recalls Overland Park crash as she and others recover from injuries

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Four Pawnee Elementary School students were sent to a hospital after they were hit by an SUV on their walk to school Thursday morning. Overland Park police said the driver ran a red light at 87th and Grant and caused a chain-reaction crash. Three sisters, their friend, and one adult driver all went to the hospital.

All of them are expected to recover, and on Saturday one of the victims spoke out for the first time.

"I just remember walking to school and talking with my friend, after that everything went black," said 11-year-old Jaqueline Pena. "I remember when I woke up there was a lady that was helping me; I really couldn’t move. I had to stay close to the ground and it was cold."

Pena told FOX4 she was able to see her little sister, Lidia Pena for the first time on Saturday. Lidia was the youngest of the group that was hit that day.

"It was rough seeing her like that because we are supposed to be string," she said. "She wanted to move but we had to tell her that she couldn't."

Lidia has not been released from the hospital yet. Doctors say she has a fractured neck and several other injures. Her family created a Facebook Fundraiser page to help raise money for her ongoing hospital expenses.

"We're grateful they are alive," said cousin, Maritza Pena-Cardoso. "I actually saw the accident on the news, I was doing laundry but I didn't know that the girls hit were them."

Pena-Cordoso told FOX4 she is also grateful for the amount of support they have received from the community.

"I didn't know how much to ask for, I didn't think people would help," she explained.

The family told FOX4 that they believe the driver that hit their girls was only given a traffic citation. FOX4 reached out to Overland Park police for more information about the driver and any charges he or she may face, but have not heard back.