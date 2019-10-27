Kansas City business owner working to transform historic Paseo steps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local business owner is moving forward with his plans to renovate a set of historic steps outside Paseo High School.

The steps located along MLK Boulevard and Swope Parkway have sat untouched for more than 70 years. Chris Goode, founder of Ruby Jean's Juicery, says he plans to turn the area into a free health and fitness park, complete with rubber running trail, a weight station and boot camp circuit. Goode says he used to visit the area to train frequently as a teen.

“When I look at these stairs, if I were to see these stairs in another city, I would see a ton of people here right now, on a beautiful Saturday morning, and there is nobody here utilizing these stairs for fitness," said Goode.

As the first phase of the clean-up process began, Goode was joined by community members, volunteers, and students from Rockhurst University.

“We have been able to clear out, tons and tons of overgrowth and weeds. We’ve revealed beer bottles, prescription pills, all kinds of things that’s been hidden in this blight and overgrowth. We’ve had a great group of volunteers come out and get us started and on the right track cleaning up the site and getting it ready for this major project," said Goode.

Goode says he is planning a number of community clean-up days in the future.

“I think that if we can bring our project to fruition, because of where these stairs are situated, it’s sits along a spot that is like the spine of our city. It’s kind of a conversion spot for our city. You see a great deal of diversity, people working out, using these stairs, enjoying them in a safe, fun, manner. It would just increase the healthy and vitality of our community," said Goode.