2 dogs fighting for their lives after officials found them in kennels inside Hillsdale storage facility

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — Miami County Sheriff’s Office said two dogs are fighting for their lives after being locked in a storage unit for approximately a month.

Officials said Saturday around 4 p.m. someone called to report that they heard barking coming from a story unit at Hillsdale Boat and Mini-Storage.

Responding deputies found the two dogs, chocolate labrador and a belgian malinois, in separate kennels.

Paola Police Department’s Animal Control unit also responded to the scene.

“It is believed the K-9’s have been in the storage unit for up to a month with minimal care,” Captain Matthew Kelly said.

Officials said the suspect is cooperating with law enforcement while the case in under investigation.