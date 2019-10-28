Chiefs fans enjoy beautiful day of tailgating but don’t get ending to game they hoped for

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was a beautiful Sunday for fans gearing up for the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Although, the final score wasn't what Chiefs fans wanted, before that, it was a perfect combination for football: yard games, burgers and brats on the grill and the temps in the 50s.

"Even when it's bad weather, we have fun tailgating, but it is extra great today," longtime Chiefs fan Gus Zinn said.

Zinn brings an Arrowhead-shaped ice sculpture to the big match-ups.

"We're missing Mahomes, but I'll tell you what -- we've got the teacher, right?" Zinn said of Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid. "And he's gonna do it."

Chiefs fan William Belshe has a brother-in-law in from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to beat.

"This guy drove eight hours for a little sadness," Belshe said before the game.

Fans of the two teams showed good sportsmanship and even had some fun together.

"Hey listen, the Packer fans have been awesome," Chiefs fan Jesse McDaniel said. "It's that Midwest feeling. Unfortunately the cheese heads don't have it."

Three Chiefs fans came prepared for the night game in their "onesies."

"They're warm, of course, and cuddly and they have Chiefs on them," Crystal Ammons said.

"And we can leave the stadium and go right to bed," friend Terrie Cutburth added.

There was also a Packers fan sporting something a little different: a bagpipe.

But as Tech N9ne says, "This is Kansas City," and KC fans wanted a victory.

"I hope for a win," Zin said. "That's all we can do. And we'll get Mahomes back, and we'll be off and running."

The Green Bay Packers ended up beating the Chiefs 31 to 24 in a hard fought game.